What the Russell Wilson Signing Means for the Giants
The New York Giants reshaped their quarterback room with the addition of Russell Wilson, the Super Bowl-winning veteran who was in for a visit a week ago but left without a deal.
Wilson, who is set to sign a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with $10 million guaranteed, now figures to be the Giants’ Week 1 starter with Jameis Winston, who signed last Friday, as the backup and, as of now at least, Tommy DeVito as the third quarterback.
Let’s take a closer look at Wilson's signing and what it potentially means for the Giants moving forward.
Why didn’t the Giants wait for Aaron Rodgers, as was reported?
I don’t believe Rodgers was as much in play as was initially reported, and here’s why. Rodgers is the type who likes to explore every single nuance before he commits.
He visited the Steelers for what was believed to have been the first time last week, and it was reported that the two sides had the contract parameters in place.
As for the Giants, Rodgers, to the best of my knowledge, has not paid a visit to their headquarters. That means he has not met the coaches or the staff. Rodgers strikes me as a guy who doesn’t just jump into a situation–he wants to get to know the people and see the facilities. S
So when it was said the Giants were waiting on Rodgers, I suspect they were waiting for him to set up a visit with them, which now doesn’t need to happen.
Will the Giants still draft a quarterback at No. 3?
Probably not, and not only because they brought in Wilson. If you go back to the beginning, when the Giants were all set to trade assets for Matthew Stafford, that was the first clue that the team’s brass probably wasn’t as enthused by this year’s draft class as some thought.
Still, they did their due diligence by meeting with the top quarterbacks in this class, which was expected. They decided that given the demanding schedule of opponents on deck this year and the pressure they’re under to win games and show improvement, rolling with two veteran quarterbacks was the way to go rather than going the “Eli path.”
For those who remember, in 2004, the Giants used Kurt Warner as their seat-warmer until Eli Manning was ready to take over.
So you’re saying they won’t draft a quarterback this year?
No, I am saying that I don’t see them drafting a quarterback at No. 3. But I think they take a flier on a quarterback to develop–I’m thinking maybe Tyler Shough of Louisville, whose pro day was this week.
I could also see Jaxson Dart as an option, though I feel Dart might sneak into the bottom of the first round and not be there for Day 2.
Get a young guy in here, let him sit for a year as he develops, and then, at the end of the year, decide whether you can proceed with him or if you have to go in a different direction in 2026.
Might the Giants trade down?
They could, sure. The scenario that could lead to this is that if Abdul Arter’s medicals on his foot raise a concern, it would likely drop him down the Giants’ draft board.
If that happens, and Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter is off the board, the Giants could see if someone behind them wants Shedeur Sanders who might be willing to give up some draft capital, including next year’s first.
Remember, the Giants have signed way more free agents than they have lost so far, which means they’re not going to be in line for comp picks in 2026.
If they decide to move up in the 2026 draft order, it would behoove them to acquire more draft capital to have at the ready. But if it means passing on a solid defensive talent, then no, I don’t think they do so.
Who will the Giants draft at No. 3?
If his medicals are good, I think it will be Penn State edge Abdul Carter. The Giants have put a big emphasis on beefing up the trenches, and I think adding Carter would help with that and allow the coaches to spell Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux a little more often to help keep them fresh as the season wears on.
I’ll also throw this thought out there for what it’s worth. Remember how I said before that the Giants would need additional draft capital for 2026 if they want to move up? If they land Carter, that gives them some flexibility should they wish to move Thibodeaux.
The Giants will exercise Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option; that’s a no-brainer. So if you’re them, you see how the rookie you draft develops and how Carter is holding up, and if the rookie quarterback isn’t coming along as you hope, you start acquiring assets at the trade deadline.
Now, obviously, if the Giants are winning, this scenario probably won’t unfold, but it’s one that I think can’t be ruled out.
