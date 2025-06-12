How Aaron Rodgers' family drama allegedly affected his secret wedding to wife Brittani
Aaron Rodgers and mysterious wife Brittani's secret marriage may be the talk of the town — but two people who allegedly don't want any part of the chatter is the NFL star's brother, Jordan Rodgers, and his wife, JoJo Fletcher.
Both NFL and Bachelor Nation fans have known for years that Aaron and Jordan have been estranged — an awkward subject that especially came to light during Jordan's time on The Bachelorette, when he and Fletcher (whom he wed in 2022) discussed his family drama.
As for the Steelers' QB's nuptials to Brittani, his brother and sister-in-law were not in attendance, according to the Daily Mail.
"Jordan and JoJo didn't go to the wedding and don't even know anything really about Brittani,' the source told the outlet in a report published on Thursday, June 12. 'What they've heard is secondhand from his parents."
The insider alleged that the famous Bachelor Nation couple are "still angry that Aaron didn't go to their wedding."
"[Aaron] didn't want to be with his brother on the biggest day of his life, so why should they twist themselves up over this wedding?" the source added.
Aaron, who just started his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week — after two seasons with the Jets and 18 with the Packers — told reporters that he had been married for "a couple of months," and that indeed, he was wearing a wedding ring on his finger.
As for the drama between the Rodgers brothers, Aaron got real about his complicated family dynamic in an episode of Aaron Rodgers: Enigma last year.
“It wasn’t like I was super duper close with everybody in the family. I was close with my little brother," Aaron explained, referring to Jordan. (The two also have an older brother, Luke Rodgers.) “But in actuality, it goes back to stuff from high school that kind of made me feel distant. Stuff in college, stuff post-college.”
Jordan, for his part, publicly voiced his family's complicated relationship while on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2016. Aaron was notably absent for the family's dinner with Fletcher.
"At every step of my life, I was kind of disappointed. No matter what I did, it was never good enough because I was being compared to someone who did it the best," Jordan told Fletcher at the time. "Football didn’t define me and not having a great relationship with my brother Aaron didn’t define me.”
At the time, Jordan claimed, he and Aaron hadn't talked for two years because of the way the former Packers QB has "chosen to do life."
