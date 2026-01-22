Abella Danger Gushes Over 'My Boy' Carson Beck After Miami Championship Loss

The Miami Hurricanes football team came up short in its quest to capture the program's first NCAA national championship since the 2001 season on January 19, as they were defeated by the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 27-21.

While star quarterback Carson Beck and his Canes squad didn't start the game strong, they came on strong in the second half, scoring all 21 of their points and making the game very interesting in the fourth quarter.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Miami had an opportunity to score at the end of the game, but Beck threw an interception with about a minute remaining in the game to seal Indiana's victory.

While every Hurricanes fan in the crowd was devastated, nobody's sadness got more attention than Abella Danger.

Abella Danger's January 8 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

Danger (whose real name is Amirah Day) is a Miami influencer and Hurricanes superfan who is currently pursuing a law degree at the University of Miami and intends to be a sports agent.

She's more notorious for a previous line of work, however, and she went viral during Monday's game for being shown on ESPN's broadcast.

ESPN IS NOT SLICK FOR PUTTING ABELLA DANGER ON SCREEN pic.twitter.com/B37lLeUWWL — Noah Arnold (@PrimeNoah24) January 20, 2026

Danger (who was wearing a black top with Beck's No. 11 in orange during the game) posted several videos of her crying her eyes out in the wake of Miami's defeat on Monday. However, it now seems that she has spun the entire season into a positive.

Abella Danger's December 20, 2025 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrot

Abella Danger Calls Carson Beck 'My Boy' in Instagram Post

Danger made a January 21 Instagram post that showed several photos of her wearing the aforementioned shirt with 'BECK' on the back.

The post was captioned, "WHAT A RIDE 🙌🏼Most fun I have had rooting for a team in a LONG time‼️They will be back!! Can’t wait to watch the rest of my boy Carson’s career blossom 🌺 more life, more erryting".

The fact that Danger called Beck "my boy" in that caption is sure to catch attention, given that there are already (unconfirmed) rumors about the two dating.

Abella Danger's January 5 Instagram post. | Instagram/@dangershewrote

