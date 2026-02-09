AJ Barner's Mom Reva in Spotlight After Seahawks Star's Super Bowl Touchdown

Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is underway, and the Seahawks are holding on to a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter.

No touchdown has been scored by either team heading into the fourth quarter. This marked the second Super Bowl in NFL history where this was the case, with the other being Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But the touchdown drought came to an end with Seahawks star tight end AJ Barner caught a ball at the back of the end zone at the 13:24 mark of the fourth quarter.

Barner has been a breakout star for Seattle this season, and this Super Bowl touchdown is undoubtedly the biggest moment of his football career to this point.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One person who was surely stoked to see this touchdown from Barner is his mother, Reva, who is now in the spotlight because of her son's success.

Reva Barner | TikTok/@user18700544

AJ Barner's Mom Reva Turns Heads Amid Son's Super Bowl Success

AJ's father, Al, played college football at Kent State University. While there isn't much information about Reva Barner, the couple has four children together and calls Aurora, Ohio, home.

Reva Barner has cultivated a solid following on her TikTok account, where she shows off many of her outfits.

Reva Barner | TikTok@user18700544

Reva Barner's X account suggests that she is a teacher as a high school in Aurora, as she posts many photos and videos of teachers and students from the school giving Barner support before Seahawks games.

Is appears the Reva Barner will have a lot of celebrating to do after this Super Bowl ends.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

