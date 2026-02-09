Bad Bunny's Ex Gabriela Berlingeri Sends Subtle Nod Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LX contest between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks has been a defensive affair, as the Seahawks are taking a 9-0 lead into halftime of the game in Santa Clara, California.

While there is obviously a ton of interest in the game taking place, there's no question that a lot of people at Super Bowl parties are more interested in the halftime performance by global music sensation, Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bad Bunny has blossomed into one of the biggest stars in the world right now, and many fans feel like he was the perfect choice to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show.

Bad Bunny is currently single. He has had some notorious relationships in the past. The most notable is his relationship with Kendall Jenner. But the couple have recently broken up, with some suggesting their split happened at the end of 2025.

American model Kendall Jenner attends the NFL game. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before Jenner, Bad Bunny dated a Puerto Rican jewelry designer, model, and entrepreneur named Gabriela Berlingeri.

The couple began dating in 2017 and were together until around 2022.

Gabriela Berlingeri | Instagram/@gabrielaberlingeri

Gabriela Berlingeri Sends Subtle Bad Bunny Support Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Despite not being together any longer, Bad Bunny and Berlingeri appear to be on good terms.

And Berlingeri might have thrown a subtle nod at her ex's performance on February 8, as she posted a selfie to her Instagram story of her wearing a hat that said, "PRL" in a similar design as the NFL logo.

Gabriela Berlingeri's February 8 Instagram story. | Instagram/@gabrielaberlingeri

While it's impossible to say for sure what Berlingi was going for with this post, the similarities seem too obvious to be conicidental.

Singer Bad Bunny watches a game. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

