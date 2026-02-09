Vanessa Bryant Sends One Word to Bad Bunny After Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Bad Bunny was a controversial seletion for the Super Bowl LX halftime show, but the Puerto Rican showed off his music and culture at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant was loving it and posted afterward her reaction.

While there’s a ton of interest in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks playing, the halftime show may be more talked about than the game. Add in Lady Gaga and it’s definitely gained all kinds of buzz.

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga perform the halftime show in Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

31-year-old Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — his real name — wasn’t going to let controversy of those saying a Spanish-only performance wasn’t right for the Super Bowl. It was also visually stunning.

Bad bunny going to be so good



Little Puerto Rico set!!! pic.twitter.com/yUSVRQyadS — Anastasios Nikolas Angelopoulos (@ml_angelopoulos) February 9, 2026

Proud Mexican and latina Vanessa, 43, showed her love for the show and had one word for him in Spanish after on her post” “Felicidades”. She’d also post a picture of him.

Vanessa Bryant praises Bad Bunny | Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Whether or not you like Bad Bunny’s music there should be respect for what he did. Vanessa Bryant showed her love along with many others.

Vanessa Bryant | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

