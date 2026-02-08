Patriots Receiver Mack Hollins’ Prison Chains Super Bowl Outfit Causes Stir

The sports world is less than two hours away from the start of Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

There's a case to be made that the Patriots will need a fantastic performance from their entire offense if they're to beat the Seahawks' elite defense. And this will start with star quarterback Drake Maye.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Maye's top option in the Patriors' passing attack is Stegon Diggs. Yet, the team has made it to the Super Bowl because several other players have stepped up when Diggs is unable to produce.

One of these is wide receiver Mack Hollins, who had several solid games for New England during the 2025 season.

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how much of an impact Hollins will have during Sunday's big game.

In the meantime, the former University of North Carolina product is turning heads with what he wore before the Super Bowl began.

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) speaks to the media. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Mack Hollins Turns Heads With Prison Outfit Before Super Bowl LX

Hollins arrived at Super Bowl LX wearing a prison outfit with his hands cuffed and the sort of muzzle mask that Hannibal Lecter made famous in "The Silence of the Lambs".

The Yahoo Sports Instagram account posted a video of Hollins' entrance with the caption, "Mack Hollins making a statement pregame."

Hollins is holding a high school jersey of his head coach Mike Vrabel in the video, which he changed into after taking off his prison outfit.

While it remains to be seen how much of an impact Hollins will have on the field, he's certainly causing a stir with his pregame outfit.

