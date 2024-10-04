The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A'ja Wilson reveals childish reason she got in trouble at church

While she may kill it on the court, the three-time WNBA MVP has a sense of humor.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center.
Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter against the New York Liberty during game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
A’ja Wilson may kill it on the court, but she also has quite the sense of humor.

Sep 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In a candid interview with ESPN, the Las Vegas Aces center shared details about her upbringing, and recalled growing up in the church. While she still goes to church -- where her grandfather preached for 50 years -- regularly, she admitted that as a child she would sometimes get in trouble — particularly during the singing portions, when some members of the congregation missed notes or sang off key.

”I've always been just kind of like the happy-go-lucky girl,” said Wilson. “I was the one that would get other people in trouble. I would laugh at certain things, and people couldn't sing in church.”

The 2023-2024 WNBA season proved remarkable for Wilson. During the season, she averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. She also won the coveted WNBA MVP title for the third time. After receiving the honor, she gave a motivational speech to her teammates. 

While she may not have been the most well-behaved in church, she still has carried with her one important lesson, which, she said, is “Never forgetting where I came from, but always looking ahead at where I want to go.”

A'ja Wilson 2024
Sep 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball against the New York Liberty during game one of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

