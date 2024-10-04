A'ja Wilson reveals childish reason she got in trouble at church
A’ja Wilson may kill it on the court, but she also has quite the sense of humor.
RELATED: A’ja Wilson’s ridiculously expensive purse with casual WNBA playoff fit
In a candid interview with ESPN, the Las Vegas Aces center shared details about her upbringing, and recalled growing up in the church. While she still goes to church -- where her grandfather preached for 50 years -- regularly, she admitted that as a child she would sometimes get in trouble — particularly during the singing portions, when some members of the congregation missed notes or sang off key.
”I've always been just kind of like the happy-go-lucky girl,” said Wilson. “I was the one that would get other people in trouble. I would laugh at certain things, and people couldn't sing in church.”
The 2023-2024 WNBA season proved remarkable for Wilson. During the season, she averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. She also won the coveted WNBA MVP title for the third time. After receiving the honor, she gave a motivational speech to her teammates.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson rocks gold Nike LeBron 21 PEs for WNBA Playoffs
While she may not have been the most well-behaved in church, she still has carried with her one important lesson, which, she said, is “Never forgetting where I came from, but always looking ahead at where I want to go.”
