Angel Reese posts darling nickname for bestie Kysre Gondrezick
Angel Reese has mad love for her teammates, past and present. And on Monday, she shouted out former Chicago Sky shooting guard Kysre Gondrezick, and her Las Vegas party buddy, in an adorable social media post.
When an X (formerly Twitter) user prompted others to share “a face you go to war for,” Gondrezick posted a stunning selfie with Reese. Reese returned the love, with emojis, as well as the sentiment, “love you & miss you pookie.”
Gondrezick played for the Sky from February to May of this year, before being released in June. Prior to that, she was the 4th pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Indiana Fever, but stepped away in 2022 in order to prioritize her mental health. At the time of writing, Gondrezick is a free agent.
But while the two may no longer be teammates, Reese and Gondrezick still maximize the joint slayage anytime they get together. Back in July, Reese and Gondrezick made a courtside appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Vegas Summer League. game They were briefly joined by Gondrezick’s rumored beau, Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown — but make no mistake, all eyes were on the ladies.
Earlier that month, Gondrezick and Brown made their red carpet debut at the 2024 ESPY Awards. While the two stunned as a pair, Reese wasn’t going to miss an opportunity to hype up her bestie in the post’s comments.
Perhaps a return to the Sky isn’t out of the cards for Gondrezick. That is, if Reese has it her way, of course.
