Angel Reese Reveals New Weekly Podcast Titled 'Unapologetically Angel'

The Chicago Sky star is in the midst of a historic rookie season.

Liam McKeone

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks to pass the ball against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
It's been a heck of a 2024 for Angel Reese so far. The star Chicago Sky forward wrapped up a great college career at LSU, got drafted into the WNBA, and broke numerous long-standing records as a rookie, all in the last four months. She even became a Reese's Pieces sponsor.

Now Reese is taking the next logical step for any athlete looking to maximize their public image— entering the podcast game. On Tuesday, it was announced she was launching a new podcast titled Unapologetically Angel that will release weekly on Thursdays. The first episode will launch on September 5, and will be co-hosted by Reese and Maya Reese (no relation).

Reese showed how pumped she was on her X (formerly Twitter) profile, tweeting, "SO EXCITED FOR THIS!"

The podcast is part of the Playmaker network. Other shows under the Playmaker umbrella include The Big Podcast with Shaq, The OGs Show with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, the Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, and The Rush With Maxx Crosby.

Reese now joins an ever-lengthening list of athletes who star in their own podcast. It is great news for her fans and will only further help grow her star power.

Reese, nearing the end of her first season in the WNBA, is averaging 13.5 points and 12.9 rebounds for the Sky.

