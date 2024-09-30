The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese shares adorable throwback photo with brother, Julian

The two basketballs stars have often credited each other for shaping their individual hooping skills.

Alex Gonzalez

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese always brings fans along for the action — whether it’s through basketball, podcasting, or fashion. But today, the Chicago Sky forward threw it back with a precious family photo.

Angel Reese
Aug 30, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel took to her Instagram story to share a throwback photo, featuring herself and her younger brother, Julian Reese. In the photo, Angel is smiling, wearing a denim dress, while her hair is styled in afro puffs. Julian is also smiling, wearing a black and white plaid shirt and denim shorts. The photo is appropriately synced to Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative track “Treacherous Twins.”

Angel and Julian Reese
Angel Reese and her brother Julian Reese smile in a childhood photo shared to Angel's social media / Instagram / Angel Reese

While Angel had a promising rookie season in the WNBA this year, she’s not the only basketball star in the family. Julian is the power forward of the University of Maryland Terrapins basketball team. During the 2023-2024 season, which took place in Julian’s junior year of college, Julian 32 games averaging 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and one steal per game. 

Though the two may occasionally disagree over who’s the better basketball player, they both have said that their competitive spirits helped better each other. In an interview with What’s Up? shared in March 2022, Angel described playing basketball with Julian when the two were kids.

“Everything was always competitive with my younger brother,” Angel said. “We had a basketball court in front of our house, and it was always very competitive and intense. We played all the time together. It helped shape me to who I am now.”

Despite their individual penchants for competition, one thing we can all agree on is how adorable that photo is.

Julian Reese
Mar 13, 2024; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) celebrates his dunk against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Target Center. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

