WNBA star Angel Reese flexes Unrivaled uni fit with 4-letter giddiness
WNBA superstar Angel Reese and Rose BC are off to a rocky start in the inaugural Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, but she isn't letting that get her spirits down.
Reese has continued living up to her moniker of the "Double-Double Queen," with the 305 Barbie averaging a double-double through Opening Weekend despite Rose BC's 0-2 start.
Following the first week of the Unrivaled season, the Chicago Sky forward took to social media to make it clear that she will continue to put in the work.
MORE: Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut
She shared a series of photos on Instagram in her Rose uniform with the acronym "loml," sending the message that basketball is the "love of my life."
MORE: Angel Reese drops incredible custom Unrivaled kicks to celebrate Rose team debut
Angel is back on the court for the first time since her record-setting rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury, and she's excited to continue showing the basketball world the progress she has made.
MORE: Angel Reese hilariously gets WNBA, Unrivaled stars to sing LiAngelo Ball viral song
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Unrivaled officially tipped off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT at Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida; the venue created to host the league.
Angel and Rose BC will return to action in Week 2 on Saturday, January 25, against Mist BC on truTV, before bouncing right back on Monday, January 27, against Laces BC on TNT. Let's see if they can get their first win of the season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Meltdown?: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden
One of a kind: Mahomes receives amazing personal Taylor Swift baby gift for Golden
Move over sis: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz steals spotlight in awesome LSU celebration
On Phire: Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic Rams win
Kobe legacy: Vanessa Bryant sends daughter Natalia sweetest birthday message