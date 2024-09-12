Angel Reese has hilarious response to viral straw-drinking Gatorade video
Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese wasted no time becoming one of the biggest stars in the WNBA during her first year in the league, unfortunately, things came to a premature end.
Reese was forced to undergo surgery on her injured wrist.
But while is sidelined, Reese is still making her presence felt with all eyes on the former LSU national champion.
MORE: Angel Reese accessories cast with flashy silver pants, ponytails
Reese went viral during the Chicago Sky's loss to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night after fans noticed her interesting drinking technique.
Fans spotted Reese drinking her Gatorade on the bench with with a straw which sparked an onslaught of jokes.
Reese, being as social media savvy as she is, saw the viral posts and chimed in with her own joking, calling on a TikTok classic.
Well played.
Last month, the WNBA All-Star teamed up with Reese's Pieces fora limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com. She also launched her own line with Reebok and announced a new podcast venture.
Along with her brand deals and collaborations, the Chi-Town Barbie was crushing on the court with a record-setting rookie campaign.
LOOK: Angel Reese snaps at-home selfie in alluring minidress
She ends the year averaging a double-double, and set the league's all-time single-season and consecutive double-double records, leads the league in rebounds, and became the first player to record three consecutive games with 20 rebounds or more.
She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, while the Sky continue to fight for a playoff spot.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Eek: Michelle Beisner-Buck, Joe Buck detail emotional toll from freak golf mishap
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
Big number defended: Livvy Dunne defends life-changing NIL fortune at LSU
Super stoked: Chiefs superfan ‘may never recover’ from Taylor Swift noticing jacket