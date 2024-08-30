Angel Reese snaps at-home selfie in alluring minidress (PHOTO)
Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark for WNBA Rookie of the Year dominates the on-court conversations among pundits and fans. Off the court, Chi-Town Barbie slays with style ensembles in every setting while Clark takes a more hipster low-key approach, her rocking space pants excluded.
Originally posted on her TikTok handle as part of a summer photo dump, the Chicago Sky rookie shared a variety of photos from the Angel-verse, many of which appear to be selfies from her Windy City digs.
No matter the setting, “Business Barbie,” who recently signed the no-brainer deal with Reese’s Pieces (also what she calls her fans) and announced the launch of her podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” always looks flawless, even when she’s chilling at home.
What’s more impressive, the spaghetti-strap, off-white minidress with the gold watch and matching jewelry and trendy bag (although it does not look like her favorite Chanel), or the panoramic city view?
The business mogul has also masterfully incorporated her new Reebok line into her fashion fit runway, most recently turning heads with her crop top and bike shorts from the collection. The Athlete Lifestyle on SI included that exact look in our Top 5 fiercest fits, kicks from it.
Speaking of Reese vs. Clark, the Indiana Fever play in Chicago Friday night. Hopefully the Sky’s planned Barbie-themed night brings the best out of Chi-Town Barbie, because the Fever are on fire while the Sky are plummeting back to earth, barely holding onto the final WNBA playoff spot having lost four in a row.
At least we know Reese will bring it for the pregame runway.
