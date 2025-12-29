Anthony Joshua’s two close friends who died identified in tragic car crash

Superstar boxer Anthony Joshua escaped a serious car crash in Nigeria with minor injuries 10 days after his Netflix megafight with Jake Paul. Unfortunately, two people he was close with lost their lives.

The 36-year-old former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua just had an insane payday after knocking out and breaking the jaw of the influencer-turned-boxer Paul on December 19 in Miami, Florida.

Joshua was just surrounded by his friends and coaches after his big win over Paul. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He went from that scene of elation to a horrific one being pulled out of a car in this video that has surfaced.

Reports state Joshua was a passenger when the Lexus SUV he was in crashed on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, Nigeria, where he was visiting his ancestral hometown of Sagamu.

"The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road," the Ogun State Police Department's Commissioner Lanre Ogunlowo told ESPN. "For now, I'm aware of two fatalities and Joshua himself has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention."

The two people in the crash who lost their lives have been identified as Sina Ghami, who was Joshua’s strength and conditioning coach, and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele, his personal trainer. Both were really close to Joshua.

A statement from an official spokesperson of Joshua said: “It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele. A statement from an official spokesperson of Joshua said: “It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that we confirm, following a road traffic accident in Lagos Nigeria earlier today, the death of Sina Ghami and Kevin ‘Lateef’ Ayodele.

Joshua was seen just hours before the crash playing table tennis with friends in his final post on Instagram Stories.

Anthony Joshua/Instagram

It shows how fast life can turn on us. Our condolences to everyone involved in this sad story.

