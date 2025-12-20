Anthony Joshua's Jake Paul fight payday is ridiculously higher than Mike Tyson’s

Mike Tyson made a reported $20 million in his November 2024 fight with Jake Paul, who pulled in around $40 million himself. Former two-time undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua is set to make off like the Grinch stealing Christmas with a lot more than Tyson got for his fight on Netflix on Friday night from Miami, Florida.

While Tyson was once the most feared heavyweight of all time, he was 58 when he fought the then 27-year-old Paul, which garnered a lot of criticism. He even said he “almost died.” Now, Paul will take on a legit fighter who is still in prime shape.

Heading into the bout, 28-year-old Paul holds a record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, while the 36-year-old Joshua is 28-4 with 25 by KO. Joshua has a huge height advantage, towering over Paul at 6-foot-6 to his 6-foot-1. He’s also beaten some serious fighters in Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev, Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin.

It’s sure to be must-watch TV like the Tyson fight where Paul even wore $1M boxing fit for the fight.

Paul is doing his best to promote it by talking all kinds of trash as he always does.

Anthony Joshua: “I’m a serious fighter. You’re gonna get f*cked up.”



Jake Paul: “Look at them legs! Chicken legs!”



😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/FhZp8aroyA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 19, 2025

Huge payday expected for both fighters

Unlike Tyson, the fighters this time will split the purse. Estimates on the lower end have the prize money at around $180 million, but Paul even tweeted $267 million. Based on the low end with the fighters splitting it, Joshua could walk away with $90M+.

Joshua’s net worth

Joshua is worth an estimated $150 million to $200 million, earning over $275M in his boxing career from fights and endorsements.

No doubt, he’s laughing his way to the bank in this one.

