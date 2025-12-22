Anthony Joshua's wife mystery continues after Jake Paul jaw-breaking knockout

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul could not be more different.

While the superstar influencer turned wannabe boxer is always flexing his ridiculous wealth through constant self promotion, the two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Joshua, who had to slum it to fight Paul thanks to the ridiculous payday, splitting between $180-$267 million thanks to Netflix's partnership with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, is extremely private about his personal life.

RELATED: Anthony Joshua will lose insane amount in Jake Paul fight for annoying reason

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul before their Netflix fight. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

So much so that even in the spotlight of the heavily promoted fight, many outlets were not able to discover if the 36-year-old British professional boxer was even married.

That mystery still continues with conflicting reports about a secret wife in his post-match comments.

So is AJ married or not?

RELATED: Jake Paul's fiancée Jutta posts reaction to bloody knockout loss to Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua celebrates after knocking out Jake Paul. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Joshua has a 10-year-old son, Joseph "JJ" Joshua, with his former partner, dance instructor Nicole Osbourne.

After his sixth-round knockout of a bloody Jake Paul, 28, who then had to have surgery to repair a broken jaw in two different spots, Joshua had a revealing quote after the bout that led to intrigue if the two-time heavyweight champion was married.

RELATED: Jake Paul’s fiancée Jutta Leerdam misses Anthony Joshua fight for important reason

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul is knocked down by Anthony Joshua during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"“I was trying to fall back in love with boxing," Joshua allegedly said. "I realized if you’re a family man, I was working away from home. I was spending time with my friends and my wife wasn’t happy. So I had to look at the decisions I was making and I had to come back home to boxing. I had to sacrifice. I had to take a look at my life, make necessary changes to put my love back into the sport.”

Heck, there have even been deep fakes from influencers pretending like the heartthrob Joshua is their husband, like the one below.

Or is Joshua the "most eligible bachelor" in the United Kingdom?

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Anthony Joshua hits Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Daily Mail, usually extremely plugged into celebrities' romantic relationships, calls Joshua the most eligible bachelor in Britain, still unlucky in love and living at home with his mother in the house that AJ bought her.

So there you have it, either Joshua has a secret wife or in a storyline taken straight out of the holiday classic, "Love Actually," the boxer worth nearly $300 million still leaves at home with his mom. Or as the Brits say, mum.

Dec 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Anthony Joshua fights against Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring