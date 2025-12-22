Anthony Joshua's wife mystery continues after Jake Paul jaw-breaking knockout
Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul could not be more different.
While the superstar influencer turned wannabe boxer is always flexing his ridiculous wealth through constant self promotion, the two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist Joshua, who had to slum it to fight Paul thanks to the ridiculous payday, splitting between $180-$267 million thanks to Netflix's partnership with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, is extremely private about his personal life.
So much so that even in the spotlight of the heavily promoted fight, many outlets were not able to discover if the 36-year-old British professional boxer was even married.
That mystery still continues with conflicting reports about a secret wife in his post-match comments.
So is AJ married or not?
Joshua has a 10-year-old son, Joseph "JJ" Joshua, with his former partner, dance instructor Nicole Osbourne.
After his sixth-round knockout of a bloody Jake Paul, 28, who then had to have surgery to repair a broken jaw in two different spots, Joshua had a revealing quote after the bout that led to intrigue if the two-time heavyweight champion was married.
"“I was trying to fall back in love with boxing," Joshua allegedly said. "I realized if you’re a family man, I was working away from home. I was spending time with my friends and my wife wasn’t happy. So I had to look at the decisions I was making and I had to come back home to boxing. I had to sacrifice. I had to take a look at my life, make necessary changes to put my love back into the sport.”
Heck, there have even been deep fakes from influencers pretending like the heartthrob Joshua is their husband, like the one below.
Or is Joshua the "most eligible bachelor" in the United Kingdom?
The Daily Mail, usually extremely plugged into celebrities' romantic relationships, calls Joshua the most eligible bachelor in Britain, still unlucky in love and living at home with his mother in the house that AJ bought her.
So there you have it, either Joshua has a secret wife or in a storyline taken straight out of the holiday classic, "Love Actually," the boxer worth nearly $300 million still leaves at home with his mom. Or as the Brits say, mum.
