Anthony Joshua will lose insane amount in Jake Paul fight for annoying reason
Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round of Friday night’s much-hyped Netflix fight. He’s set to earn a giant amount of money from the fight purse — it’s just less than Paul will make for one reason.
The 36-year-old Joshua, who was a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, overpowered the 6-foot-1 Paul with his 6-foot-6 build and power. This was the punch everyone was talking about that ended the fight:
The 28-year-old influencer-turned-boxer Paul would be spitting blood after the fight while giving a shoutout to his fiancée Juta Leerdam, and he’d later reveal he broke his jaw in two places and suffered other injuries that would require a scary surgery.
Paul may not be laughing all the way to the bank as a result, but he will certainly heal up and make a ton more money than he did for his November 2024 fight with Mike Tyson.
Why Joshua will be forking over millions of dollars
Joshua and Paul are set to split the purse, which is reportedly around $93 million each. The difference is while there is no state tax in Florida where the fight was in Miami, the U.S. government will tax each 37 percent (just over $34M). Joshua, however, will have to pay British taxes back in London where he resides. Over $7M more will be paid to His Majesty’s Revenue, while about $2M will go to National Insurance contributions. All told, Joshua will fork over close to $45M in taxes when all is said and done.
That’s definitely annoying as we all know.
He’s still walking away with nearly $50M after all the taxes, so don’t feel bad for him. Not to mention the win.
