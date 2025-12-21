Anthony Joshua will lose insane amount in Jake Paul fight for annoying reason

Anthony Joshua knocked out Jake Paul in the sixth round of Friday night’s much-hyped Netflix fight. He’s set to earn a giant amount of money from the fight purse — it’s just less than Paul will make for one reason.

The 36-year-old Joshua, who was a two-time heavyweight champion of the world, overpowered the 6-foot-1 Paul with his 6-foot-6 build and power. This was the punch everyone was talking about that ended the fight:

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

The 28-year-old influencer-turned-boxer Paul would be spitting blood after the fight while giving a shoutout to his fiancée Juta Leerdam, and he’d later reveal he broke his jaw in two places and suffered other injuries that would require a scary surgery.

Paul may not be laughing all the way to the bank as a result, but he will certainly heal up and make a ton more money than he did for his November 2024 fight with Mike Tyson.

The perfect shot of Joshua’s devastating knockout of Paul. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Why Joshua will be forking over millions of dollars

Joshua and Paul are set to split the purse, which is reportedly around $93 million each. The difference is while there is no state tax in Florida where the fight was in Miami, the U.S. government will tax each 37 percent (just over $34M). Joshua, however, will have to pay British taxes back in London where he resides. Over $7M more will be paid to His Majesty’s Revenue, while about $2M will go to National Insurance contributions. All told, Joshua will fork over close to $45M in taxes when all is said and done.

That’s definitely annoying as we all know.

He’s still walking away with nearly $50M after all the taxes, so don’t feel bad for him. Not to mention the win.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

