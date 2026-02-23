Auston Matthews’ Girlfriend Emily’s Silence After USA Olympic Gold Raises Eyebrows

The USA men's hockey team is still in the middle of celebrating their historic overtime victory against Canada that won them gold medals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 22.

This 2-1 overtime victory (which came because of a goal from New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes) marked the first time since 1980 that the USA won an Olympic gold medal in men's hockey. This is a massive accomplishment that will stick with the roster throughout their careers.

United States players celebrating | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Team USA captain Auston Matthews (who has spent his entire career playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs) was a key part of them making it to this point, as he played fantastically and kept the team together all tournament long.

Matthews also assisted on the goal that Matt Boldy scored in the first period, which set the USA side up with a 1-0 lead.

MATT BOLDY WALKS MAKAR AND TOEWS FOR ONE OF THE BEST GOLD MEDAL GAME GOALS YOU’LL SEE 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/9Cg47Y2UNL — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 22, 2026

Matthews has reportedly been in a long-term (and long-distance) relationship with his girlfriend Emily Ruttledge.

Ruttledge lives in Santa Monica, California, and is a licensed therapist.

Emily Ruttledge | Instagram/@ruttle_emily

Auston Matthews’ GF Emily Stays Quiet After Team USA Hockey Olympic Gold

While one might expect that Ruttledge would be posting about Matthews' Olympic success, she hasn't addressed it at all on her social media on Sunday.

Instead, she made an Instagram post where she posed for the camera in a dress outside of a Gucci store and captioned it, "Sunday funday 🍓".

Emily Ruttledge's February 22 Instagram post. | Instagram/@ruttle_emily

For what it's worth, Ruttledge and Matthews made a clear effort to keep their relationship private, so her silence about the Olympics on Sunday perhaps should not come as a surprise.

Still, it's interesting to see Ruttledge not mention it at all.

Auston Matthews (34) of the United States | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

