Australian Bobsledder Desi Johnson Causes Stir With Olympics Outfit Transition
One of the final events to wrap up these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games is the bobsled, for both men's and women's.
The two-woman bobsled final is taking place on February 21. While there are plenty of elite teams who have a good chance of securing a medal, the woman who is stealing the spotlight is on the outside looking in in that regard.
24-year-old Australian female bobsledder Des Johnson is one of the biggest influencers competing at these Olympics. She currently has over 1.3 million Instagram followers and over 1.6 million on TikTok, with those numbers growing rapidly because of her presence in Italy.
Johnson (who is a brakewoman) and her bobsled teammate Sarah Blizzard produced a 1:55.98 time in their first heat, which put them at 19th place in the competition, and 2.05 seconds behind the leader.
Therefore, while Johnson and Blizzard might have a tough time winning a medal, that doesn't take away from the impressive accomplishment of competing at the Winter Olympics.
And regardless of medals, Johnson is still winning with the platform she has created because of her content.
Desi Johnson Turns Heads With Olympics Outfit Post
Ahead of her final run on February 21, Johnson made an Instagram post that showed a transition from wearing casual Australian Olympics clothing to her bobsled gear.
The post was captioned, "Racing again tonight, make sure to tune in 💚💛," and then mentioned the times that Johnson will be doing her final bobsled race.
Perhaps Johnson and Blizzard can piece together a miraculous final run and put themselves in position to win a medal.
