Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Kyle Reacts Emotionally to Canada Olympics Win

The Canadian men's hockey team had its back against the wall during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics semifinal game against Finland on February 20.

For one, Team Canada had to play without Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby, who suffered a lower-body injury during the quarterfinal and wasn't able to compete on Friday.

Sidney Crosby of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Canada got off to a very slow start in Friday's game, as they were losing by a score of 2-0 just a few minutes into the second period.

But it was all Canada after that point. They got one goal back in the second period and then added two more in the third period, including what was the game-winner from Nathan MacKinnon with less than a minute of regulation remaining.

As a result, Canada will be playing the winner of the USA vs. Slovakia game on February 20 for a gold medal.

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid assisted on two of Canada's three goals on Friday. Canada needed this performance from him, especially after he was designated the team's Captain because Crosby was unable to compete.

Connor McDavid of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Connor McDavid's Wife Lauren Kyle Gets Emotional After Canada Semifinals Win

McDavid has had his wife, Lauren Kyle, supporting him in Italy throughout these Olympic Games. This was also true on Friday, as she was sitting in the stands while McDavid led his home country's heroic comeback.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

In the wake of Canada's win, Lauren Kyle McDavid posted a screenshot of her and others around her hugging in the stands.

The post was captioned, "Mood 🥹🥹".

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 20 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Now Canada must wait to see who they'll be facing for a gold medal.

