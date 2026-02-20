USA Figure Skater Isabeau Levito’s ‘Kiss and Cry’ Message Sparks Buzz at Olympics

After 24 long years, the USA women's figure skating program finally has an Olympic champion in Alysa Liu, after she won a gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on February 19.

While Liu's success has been the biggest story to stem from the American figure skating, the other two members of Team USA's women's figure skating squad have their own successful showings, although they didn't end up with medals.

Isabeau Levito of the United States | James Lang-Imagn Images

18-year-old Isabeau Levito overcame a stumble in the first jump of her long program performance on Thursday.

While this essentially guaranteed she wouldn't medal, Levito still had a solid finish to her performance. She finished the free skate event with a 202.80 total score (131.96 free skate score and 70.84 short program score), which put her in 12th place.

A beautiful free skate performance by Isabeau Levito! #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/Dz6rZCKFpn — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Levito has been turning heads with some of the comments she has made at the Olympics so far, especially what she had to say about her experience living at the Olympic Village to this point.

Another message that Levito sent last week is sure to also cause a stir.

Isabeau Levito | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Isabeau Levito's Valentines Day Message Turns Heads

On Valentine's Day, the @usfigureskating Instagram account posted a video of several members of the team sending Valentine's Day messages.

When it was Levito's turn, she said, "I'm going to get bullied for this... I'd like to kiss and cry with you," and then pointed at the camera.

Levito is alluding to the "kiss and cry" area in figure skating, which is where skaters sit with their coaches and wait for their scores to be displayed.

There wasn't much crying from the American figure skaters in this area on February 19.

