Australian Bobsledder Desi Johnson Turns Heads With Outfit Change Video at Olympics

One of the most captivating events at every Winter Olympics is the bobsled, if only because it's so novel to most American viewers.

And this remains the case at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics Games. Although in this case, there's a lot of interest around one specific bobsledder who isn't even American.

24-year-old Australian female bobsledder Des Johnson is competing in the two-woman event as a brakewoman at the 2026 Winter Olympics. She is also a professional rugby league player, has over 1.3 million Instagram followers, and over 1.6 million on TikTok.

The women's training for bobsled begins on February 18, which means that Johnson is finally close to competing in her event.

Desi Johnson Turns Heads With Viral Olympics Video

Johnson seems to have a good idea of the type of content that attracts attention. And she showed another example of this with an Instagram post that was captioned, "Grwm for the first day of official training before our Olympic debut 🥹".

The video shows Johnson doing her makeup and then changing out of her morning clothes and into her Olympic outfit.

From there, the video shows Johnson heading to her training with teammate Breeana Walker. These two seem to have a great shot at securing a medal, so long as everything goes well for the duo when the final heat arrives in the next couple of days.

One would imagine that Johnson's already impressive following would grow to even greater heights if she can secure a spot on the podium in Italy, especially if she can bring a gold medal back to her home country of Australia.

