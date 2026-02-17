Terry Gannon’s Wife Lisa in Spotlight With NBC’s Women’s Figure Skating Coverage

It’s the women’s turn on the ice at the Cortina Milano Games with the free skate short program going on. With all eyes on the figure skaters, Terry Gannon, who is the commentator alongside Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, will be the voice as millions hear, thus putting his wife Lisa Gannon in the spotlight.

Gannon is now 62 years old and is calling his 8th Olympic Games. His roles have spanned, including serving as a studio host and play-by-play announcer for figure skating, golf, gymnastics, and other sports.

The play-by-play announcer also works golf, NBA, and college basketball games, among other sports when it’s not the Olympics.

Who is his wife Lisa?

They met in the weight room in college

Terry and Lisa went to North Carolina State University where he played basketball for the NC Wolfpack including on the 1983 national champions that are known in history as the “Cardiac Pack”.

They married in 1987

They are nearing 40 years of marriage and live in Los Angeles.

She was a commercial actress

While she worked in LA as an actress, Lisa is now retired.

They have two kids who graduated from a college Terry hates

Terry said he grew up a Notre Dame fan, but both his son Jake and daughter Maddie graduated from the University of Southern California.

Their daughter is a White House correspondent

Maddie works for Spectrum News on the political beat

