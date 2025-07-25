Bears QB Caleb Williams called 'disastrous first date' in brutal takedown
If you're a Chicago Bears fan, do not read the rest of this story.
Fox Sports hot-take extraordinaire Colin Cowherd had a brutal takedown of the Bears franchise quarterback Caleb Williams after struggling for the second day in a row at training camp.
In his regular monologue on FS1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the talking head guru did not mince words of what he thought about the former No. 1 overall pick heading into his make-or-break second season.
"Three days in a row, it's gotten a little bumpy for Caleb Williams," Cowherd said. "I hear athletes say this. You can't take a lot from [training] camp. Ehhhhh, You can see red flags... Disastrous first dates rarely become great 30-year marriages. I've interviewed lots of people in my life. Disastrous interviews never become [a] great hire. It matters. Sean Peyton last year was texting me in August. He's like, 'Bo Nix, it may take a few starts. Guy's going to be good.' By October, Bo Nix, 103 passer rating. You can see good."
Ouch. Disastrous?
The Athlete Lifestyle has defended Williams throughout the offseason, even when reports came out that he and his father never wanted him to play in Chicago before the NFL draft.
Also don't forget the Heisman Trophy winner is learning a completely new scheme under new head coach and offensive genius Ben Johnson.
So it is to early to make the call that it's going to be disastrous.
But it ain't off to a great start.
