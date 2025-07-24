Bears camp observations: Ground game leads the way on offense
It's probably not surprising the Bears offense looked extremely efficient and worked fluidly as well as rapidly throughout Thursday's second practice after their Day 1 debacle.
They started it off early Thursday looking extensively at the running game, and the running attack sets the tempo for Ben Johnson's attack.
"We've got to make sure we're attacking the defense and keeping them guessing, but at the same time we’ve got to do things that we're good at," Johnson said. "Over the course of camp over the next few weeks, it's really going to come together for us.”
The running game usually sets up better later in camp.
Once we start putting pads on and getting on the field, probably week two or three, we'll probably get a little better feel of how everything is moving along," running back D'Andre Swift said.
Pads go on Monday.
It moved along quite well on the ground at the second practice without them, anyway, as Swift broke a couple of longer gains, rookie Kyle Monangai had an outstanding breakaway run off a cutback against the grain, and Roschon Johnson broke a long run up the middle in Thursday's scrimmaging.
"A highly motivated group," Ben Johnson said. "I know the perception out there is that maybe it's not the most talented (running backs) room in the world.
"They like to hear that noise. We're going to be just fine.”
Johnson's characterization of the media and fan scrutiny for Bears running backs really seemed out step with what Swift thinks about it. He said what others outside the building think doesn't matter. There is internal motivation.
"We didn't win many games last year, so if you asked anybody on the team they would probably have the same answer," Swift said. "I don't think I producee enough to contribute to more wins, obviously.
"Lot of stuff I feel like I can get better at, just looking back and overall improvement, just excited for a new opportunity and new year."
No encore
One of the most replayed highlights of Caleb Williams' first season was attempted early in Thursday's practice. That was the scramble right pass deep down the sideline to Swift against the Minnesota Vikings. He tried to pull it off against the Bears secondary on a play very similar but didn't quite have the arc on the throw and overthrew Swift on the run.
"Yeah, very similar," Swift said. "We just didn't connect on that one today. That's all.
Lining Up
Second-year tackle Kiran Amegadjie took first-team snaps at left tackle Thursday after Ozzy Tapilo did it Wednesday.
The Bears definitely consider starter Braxton Jones in the hunt for the position. When they start practices, they'll usually line up in the first-team offense and run a play against air, so to speak. There is no defense across from them. When they did it Thursday, Jones was on the field with the first team and ran the play.
The second-team line on offense on Thursday was Trapilo at left tackle, Bill Murray at left guard, Doug Kramer at center, Chris Glaser at right guard and Theo Benedet at left tackle.
The starting defensive tackles were Grady Jarrett and Andrew Billings with Gervon Dexter rotating in.
The Bears worked on kick return drills and the top duo partnered in two-deep return formation was Devin Duvernay and Roschon Johnson. Tyler Scott mad a strong, explosive move with the ba.l returning on kick.
Big plays both ways
Some of Johnson's best plays seem to produce situations without a defender around the ball.
Maybe the best designed and executed play was Cole Kmet's tight end screen. He went 35 yards before anyone could make contact.
Swift marveled at this design ability Johnson has.
"It’s amazing. It’s amazing," Swift said. "I can’t say enough how intelligent, smart he is as a play caller, him just knowing his personnel and kinda just putting his guys in a position to succeed. And that’s all across the board. So just excited to be a part of this team with him leading it.
Going the other way, maybe the best play made was linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II breaking up a throw by Bagent to tight end Joel Wilson well beyond the point where linebackers normally make plays.
The long run broken by Monangai had even Swift impressed. His sharp cut back against the grain in the middle of the field seemed to open up the defense for the long run.
"Great addition. He don’t really lack anything from what I’m seeing," Swift said of Monangai. "Confident in his style of play, real low to the ground, great catching the ball out of the backfield. Solid, real solid.”
