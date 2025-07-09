The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ben Shelton reveals gf Trinity Rodman's 'crazy' reaction to tennis tour

The USWNT star has been "surprised" as she supports Shelton on the court.

Michelle McGahan

Jul 7, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Jul 7, 2025; Wimbledon, United Kingdom; Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Trinity Rodman is taking it all in. While the soccer star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Washington Spirit forward is certainly no stranger to a grueling schedule and intense games, watching boyfriend Ben Shelton on the tennis circuit is a whole different ballgame (literally).

22-year-old Shelton, who could make history by winning Wimbledon this year, recently opened up about how Rodman, 23, has been "surprised" by his tennis matches.

"I think there's a lot of things she's been surprised by with the tennis tour," Shelton told ESPN in a TikTok video the network uploaded on Tuesday, July 8. "Especially how much we play, where we travel to."

Ben Shelton
Ben Shelton talking to ESPN about girlfriend Trinity Rodman's support during the 2025 tennis season. / ESPN/TikTok

"It's been kinda crazy for her to see. And I guess how long the matches are," he said, laughing. "As someone who has never been to a Grand Slam or who knows tennis before. Like, 'Wow, you guys sometimes [play] for four or five hours. Like, how do you watch for that long?'"

Rodman is certainly getting the hang of it as she cheers Shelton on at Wimbledon, sitting next to his sister, Emma Shelton — whom he managed to get off of work from Morgan Stanley to see him compete — over the past few days.

As a prominent athlete herself, Rodman also sees the aspects of tennis that she likes and dislikes, Shelton shared, especially when her boyfriend plays singles — where as the USWNT star has a whole team of support on the soccer field.

"I think that she likes the idea of every moment being on you, to kind of take control of the match," Shelton — who just made it to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon — noted. Still, Shelton said, "She's like, 'I'm glad I don't have to deal with the stress of not having any support [during the game] or being out there on my own."

