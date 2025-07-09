The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Trinity Rodman rocks boyfriend Ben Shelton shirt fan literally gave her off his back

The USWNT soccer star and girlfriend of Shelton shows off her workout attire before his big Wimbledon match and thanks the fan.

Matt Ryan

Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego.
Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Trinity Rodman is reppin’ her boyfriend Ben Shelton in the gym before his big quarterfinal Wimbledon match against No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

Rodman is the 23-year-old USWNT and NWSL Washington Spirit soccer star and the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman — although don’t mention that as she slammed the Wimbledon coverage for the Dennis talk and for identifying her by Tiffany after the 22-year-old Shelton’s round of 16 win.

Trinity Rodma
Trinity cheering on Blake at Wimbledon. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

"For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany... Also, for Ben's matches he has family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dad[']s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."

Trinity has an estranged relationship with her five-time NBA champion father who was absent from most of her life.

Right now, she’s all about her 22-year-old boyfriend who has been electric at Wimbledon. The two hard-launched their relationship in March. Now, before his big match vs. Sinner, Trinity posted she was wearing a Ben Shelton shirt to the gym that a fan literally gave her off his back.

Ben Shelton fan
Ben Shelton fan / Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

Awesome shirt. Hopefully she just washed it beforehand. Will it be the lucky one?

Trinity Rodman, Ben Shelton
Trinity Rodman/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

