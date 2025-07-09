Trinity Rodman rocks boyfriend Ben Shelton shirt fan literally gave her off his back
Trinity Rodman is reppin’ her boyfriend Ben Shelton in the gym before his big quarterfinal Wimbledon match against No. 1 seed Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.
Rodman is the 23-year-old USWNT and NWSL Washington Spirit soccer star and the daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman — although don’t mention that as she slammed the Wimbledon coverage for the Dennis talk and for identifying her by Tiffany after the 22-year-old Shelton’s round of 16 win.
"For those who don't know... my name is TRINITY not Tiffany... Also, for Ben's matches he has family there as his support system, which includes his dad... my dad[']s not even in MY life no need to bring him up during HIS matches when I don't even want him talked about during mine. It's him and his loved ones' moment. Thank you."
Trinity has an estranged relationship with her five-time NBA champion father who was absent from most of her life.
Right now, she’s all about her 22-year-old boyfriend who has been electric at Wimbledon. The two hard-launched their relationship in March. Now, before his big match vs. Sinner, Trinity posted she was wearing a Ben Shelton shirt to the gym that a fan literally gave her off his back.
Awesome shirt. Hopefully she just washed it beforehand. Will it be the lucky one?
