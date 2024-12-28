Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles rips NFL Netflix Christmas halftime critics
The NFL's Netflix debut on Christmas Day was an overwhelming success, with an average of more than 24 million people watching each game of the doubleheader. The audience peaked at 27 million when Beyonce was performing the halftime show in Houston.
Beyonce's performance had social media buzzing, but some trolls decided to criticize the show for a variety of reasons.
From calling her "overrated" to raging against cameos from Post Malone and Shaboozey saying they nor Queen Bey are not "real country", the internet naysayers were running wild.
Well, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, put them in their place.
Ms. Knowles shared a post on Instagram from another social media user who wrote, "No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."
Mama Bey wrote, “My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later.”
She continued, "Obviously you are so obsessed with them , addicted to them , and secretly admire them , wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke !! So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in."
Tina finished with the Bible verse, Isaiah 54:17, "No weapon formed against me shall prosper."
Game. Set. Match, Ms. Knowles.
