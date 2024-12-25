Beyonce, Blue Ivy slay line dance during Christmas halftime show
The NFL attempted to steal Christmas Day away from the NBA with a doubleheader on Netflix, but everyone was really tuning in for Beyonce.
During the first half of the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game at NRG Stadium, social media was buzzing about the "Beyonce Bowl." While having football on your television is nice, people wanted to see what Beyonce had in store.
It was worth the wait.
RELATED: Jalen Green's gf Draya Michele flexes custom Texans jersey awaiting Beyonce
Beyonce put on a Super Bowl-worthy halftime performance for the streaming giant with special appearances from fellow music stars Post Malone and Shaboozey.
But one special guest really got the stadium crowd on its feet: daughter Blue Ivy.
Beyonce brought her doppelganger onto the field for an epic line dance. The mother and daughter duo could've been twins.
RELATED: Beyoncé fan Lamar Jackson has funny response for her Ravens halftime show
Blue Ivy slayed the routine and had the internet saying she "ate the girlies up."
Blue Ivy may only be 12 years old, but she's already following in her mother and father's footsteps and is a bonafide star.
One thing Beyonce accomplished on Christmas, other than giving the NFL, Netflix, and the Bey Hive everything they could have asked for, was prove that a 2025 Cowboy Carter tour would sell out any and every stadium in the world.
So, make it happen, Beyonce, the world is calling.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game