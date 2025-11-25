Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson's exact age is still being disputed
It's been reported that Jordon Hudson constantly acts as Bill Belichick's chief of staff, CEO, and head of PR.
So who is advising the 24-year-old beauty pageant contestant and adult co-ed cheerleader?
In extremely odd timing, given that Pablo Torre's viral episode was back in May exposing when they truly met, allegedly years earlier when Hudson was only 19 years old and Belichick was still very much the head coach of the New England Patriots, UNC football's ultimate plus-one claims she's suing the investigative journalist for subsequent updates on her alleged antics at North Carolina, and allegedly (since we don't want to be sued as well), lying about her birthday.
The latest Hudson exact birthday dispute
Hudson's birthday does seem to be April 3, 2001, which makes her 24 years old.
In her relentless crusade to take down Torre, she shared an alleged text exchange with UNC Athletics Chief of Personnel Emily Museon on X to dispute the claim that she lied about claiming she was only 22 years old at the time, putting her birth year as 2000.
"One of MANY inaccurate and materially defamatory reports about me by Pablo Torre," Hudson disputed.
"I did not fill out any UNC internal documents or forms pertaining to the family directory."
Torre clapped back, implying the X DMs from Museon might have been altered.
Why is Hudson going after Torre now?
I wrote in my last story about the alleged amazing feud between Hudson and Belichick's daughter-in-law Jen, in which it's been reported Steve Belichick's wife called Hudson "bat-s**t crazy," that the only person on the six-time Super Bowl winner's partner's side was Bill.
Ok, so maybe we exaggerated. Hudson has other friends and family on her side presumably, but that's pretty much it.
The timing seems especially odd given that not even UNC football fans like her or Belichick right now, sitting at 4-7 with only one game left at NC State.
So she's mad for being called out for allegedly lying about her age by one year? It's not a great look. At all.
