Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law Jen doesn't back down in alleged Jordon Hudson feud

While Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend steals all the headlines, his son Steve's wife showed off her own good time for UNC football's last home game.

Matthew Graham

Dec. 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.
Dec. 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Jordon Hudson the girlfriend of Bill Belichick in attendance at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

If we know anything about Jordon Hudson by now, it's that she certainly loves attention.

After the North Carolina Tar Heels' last home game in a loss to their biggest rival, the Duke Blue Devils, 32-25, the 24-year-old beauty pageant and Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend made it all about herself in an odd Instagram carousel post alluding to her other passion, adult co-ed cheerleading.

Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson
Feb. 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I’ve loved supporting @billbelichick at his adult all-male football league competitions this season," Hudson wrote. "Until next year, Kenan! 💋"

Hudson, who cheered in college at Bridgewater State University, got plenty of attention when her UNC head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion boyfriend Belichick, 73, attended her adult co-ed cheerleading competition.

But the biggest news was an alleged 40-minute rant from Belichick's daughter-in-law, Jen, married to the New England Patriots legend's son Steve, who is his dad's defensive coordinator.

Jen Belichick didn't mince words about the 24-year-old Hudson

Jordon Hudson
Feb. 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jen had a lot to say, according to the New York Post, allegedly telling Belichick in his office that Hudson was "bat-s**t crazy" and that he needed to choose family over her.

Whatever happened behind closed doors, Jen showed off some family fun times at UNC football's home finale, calling it a "fun year" in several Instagram Stories photos.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick
Oct. 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson enter the field before the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Navy Midshipmen at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It seems like if it is Mrs. Belichick vs. Hudson, grandpa Bill is holding no grudges, graciously playing with his grandkids and introducing them to Tar Heels and New York Giants icon Lawrence "LT" Taylor, who played for coach Belichick with the G-Men.

Jen and husband Steve have five children, Blakely, Hayes, Quincy, Rocco, and a baby whose name is not known, and she showed off a warm hug with her life partner before the game, along with other photos with their children and friends.

Jen Belichick, Steve Belichick
Jen Belichick hugs her husband Steve before the UNC vs. Duke game. / Jen Belichick/Instagram
Jen Belichick
Jen Belichick/Instagram

Jen Belichick has instantly become the most popular Belichick

Jordon Hudson
Dec 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; Millie Lombardi and Bill Belichickís girlfriend Jordon Hudson in attendance at the press conference at Loudermilk Center for Excellence. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hudson and Belichick have made it us against the world, and well, not many people are rooting for the former.

UNC will have a losing record no matter what happens next week in their last game against NC State with a 4-7 record.

Hudson's constant antics have proven tiresome for most of us, like this morning when she threatened to sue Pablo Torre, the journalist who had first uncovered some discrepancies in their relationship narrative and the continued fallout when Belichick became the UNC head coach.

In the end, let's hope grandpa and dad Belichick realizes that's still his most important job, no matter what happens with him and Hudson.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

