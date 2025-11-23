Bill Belichick's daughter-in-law Jen doesn't back down in alleged Jordon Hudson feud
If we know anything about Jordon Hudson by now, it's that she certainly loves attention.
After the North Carolina Tar Heels' last home game in a loss to their biggest rival, the Duke Blue Devils, 32-25, the 24-year-old beauty pageant and Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend made it all about herself in an odd Instagram carousel post alluding to her other passion, adult co-ed cheerleading.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC fit to spite his son’s wife in Duke loss
"I’ve loved supporting @billbelichick at his adult all-male football league competitions this season," Hudson wrote. "Until next year, Kenan! 💋"
RELATED: Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC
Hudson, who cheered in college at Bridgewater State University, got plenty of attention when her UNC head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion boyfriend Belichick, 73, attended her adult co-ed cheerleading competition.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson tries hiding at UNC vs. Cal rocking fantastic fit
But the biggest news was an alleged 40-minute rant from Belichick's daughter-in-law, Jen, married to the New England Patriots legend's son Steve, who is his dad's defensive coordinator.
Jen Belichick didn't mince words about the 24-year-old Hudson
Jen had a lot to say, according to the New York Post, allegedly telling Belichick in his office that Hudson was "bat-s**t crazy" and that he needed to choose family over her.
Whatever happened behind closed doors, Jen showed off some family fun times at UNC football's home finale, calling it a "fun year" in several Instagram Stories photos.
It seems like if it is Mrs. Belichick vs. Hudson, grandpa Bill is holding no grudges, graciously playing with his grandkids and introducing them to Tar Heels and New York Giants icon Lawrence "LT" Taylor, who played for coach Belichick with the G-Men.
Jen and husband Steve have five children, Blakely, Hayes, Quincy, Rocco, and a baby whose name is not known, and she showed off a warm hug with her life partner before the game, along with other photos with their children and friends.
Jen Belichick has instantly become the most popular Belichick
Hudson and Belichick have made it us against the world, and well, not many people are rooting for the former.
UNC will have a losing record no matter what happens next week in their last game against NC State with a 4-7 record.
Hudson's constant antics have proven tiresome for most of us, like this morning when she threatened to sue Pablo Torre, the journalist who had first uncovered some discrepancies in their relationship narrative and the continued fallout when Belichick became the UNC head coach.
In the end, let's hope grandpa and dad Belichick realizes that's still his most important job, no matter what happens with him and Hudson.
