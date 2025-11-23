The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bill Belichick's gf Jordon Hudson embarrasses UNC football with bizarre post

It was another ugly day for the Tar Heels coach both on and off the field.

Bill Belichick and the and North Carolina Tar Heels lost to their rivals the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. After the game, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson had another embarrassing post.

This year definitely hasn’t gone as planned for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach of the New England Patriots in his first college football season. Now at 4-7 with only the North Carolina State Wolfpack remaining, there’s no bowl this season.

The 73-year-old coach has been overshadowed off the field by his 24-year-old girlfriend with her bizarre antics like giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and thenawkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace for all the haters.

On Saturday at the game, her fit was a statement against Belichick’s son’s wife whom she allegedly had major spat with, and now this post below where she wrote: “I’ve loved supporting @billbelichick at his adult all-male football league competitions this season. Until next year, Kenan! 💋”

Hudson is referring the backlash she’s received for Belichick supporting her at her adult cheerleading competition this week.

This also comes after she posted about her being the reason Pablo Torres’s podcast was such a hit.

It’s been an ugly season for Belichick and Hudson has made it even worse with posts like on Saturday.

The school has said it remains committed to Belichick and he has done the same, but when will enough be a enough? It would be a costly buyout of nearly $30 million if they do move on, though.

Let’s see what one more week for North Carolina football with Belichick and Hudson brings.

