Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC fit to spite his son’s wife in Duke loss

It was another bad day for the Tar Heels coach on the field, and his girlfriend didn’t help the negative press off of it.

Matt Ryan

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick had the North Carolina Tar Heel football program looking like they figured things out with two straight wins. After a disastrous loss to rival Duke Blue Devils at home on Saturday, it’s back to wondering what’s going on in Chapel Hill. The 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson continued to make headlines in the loss, too.

It’s been a rude welcoming to college football for the six-time Super Bowl win in coach of the New England Patriots, and is now 4-7 after a 32-25 defeat at home to Duke.

His girlfriend Hudson continues to be a story win or lose, too. Before the season even started they went viral when she was seen doing yoga on his hands and feet on the beach.

Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick / Jordon Hudson/Instagram

Then once the season was underway, Hudson was seen giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace at the last game.

On Friday, news broke this week that his daugter-in-law had an epic spat with Hudson.

Belichick’s son Stephen Belichick’s wife Jennifer Schmidt even ripped Hudson for her snakeskin shirt and pants. Well on Saturday, Hudson made a point to have the snakeskin UNC look prevaliant.

Hudson and Belichick are both under a lot of fire recently and they aren’t helping themselves after Saturday.

Bill Belichic
Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half at Kenan Stadium. / William Howard-Imagn Images

