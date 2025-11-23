Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC fit to spite his son’s wife in Duke loss
Bill Belichick had the North Carolina Tar Heel football program looking like they figured things out with two straight wins. After a disastrous loss to rival Duke Blue Devils at home on Saturday, it’s back to wondering what’s going on in Chapel Hill. The 73-year-old coach’s 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson continued to make headlines in the loss, too.
It’s been a rude welcoming to college football for the six-time Super Bowl win in coach of the New England Patriots, and is now 4-7 after a 32-25 defeat at home to Duke.
His girlfriend Hudson continues to be a story win or lose, too. Before the season even started they went viral when she was seen doing yoga on his hands and feet on the beach.
RELATED: Jordon Hudson trolls Bill Belichick whistleblower Pablo Torre for big honor
Then once the season was underway, Hudson was seen giving the coach a pep talk on the sideline before a game, and then awkwardly waiting for him after a press conference. She also had an odd selfie post after a victory, and wore a petty one-word necklace at the last game.
On Friday, news broke this week that his daugter-in-law had an epic spat with Hudson.
Belichick’s son Stephen Belichick’s wife Jennifer Schmidt even ripped Hudson for her snakeskin shirt and pants. Well on Saturday, Hudson made a point to have the snakeskin UNC look prevaliant.
RELATED: Bill Belichick attending gf Jordon Hudson’s cheerleading event causes stir
Hudson and Belichick are both under a lot of fire recently and they aren’t helping themselves after Saturday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward first: New ‘First Take’ host Shae Cornette addresses Molly Qerim’s exit
First Lady winner: Sarkisian’s wife Loreal wears daring gold denim fit for Texas game
Tearjerker: Alex Vesia’s wife gets note from Dodgers WAG after devastating baby’s death
Zag WAG: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has unique fit defying Dodgers WAGs for World Series
Tigers whimper: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry reveals LSU fit looking sad in ugly loss