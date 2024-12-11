The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bills-hating Chiefs celebrity fan falls hard for Josh Allen's charm on plane

Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld might have some Hollywood competition from an unlikely Kansas City Chiefs die-hard celebrity fan. And no, it's not Taylor Swift.

Matthew Graham

Dec 1, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East
Dec 1, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after winning a game against the San Francisco 49ers to clinch the AFC East / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Imagine sitting next to your rival team's star quarterback.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills might be the biggest obstacle to an unprecedented Kansas City Chiefs three-peat.

One celebrity KC fan wants to hate Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé, but after sitting next to him on a long flight, she's now in awe of him.

RELATED: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld's adorable, rare photo together at Bills-Rams game

"Their quarterback is so good, it makes me so mad."

Yes, as host Amanda Hirsch correctly guesses on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, die-hard Chiefs fan Heidi Gardner is talking about Josh Allen.

Heidi Gardner
IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

"I'm always just saying he's being annoying because he's being good. Last summer he was next to me on a flight, and I was so star struck... he's supposed to be my enemy. I took the entire three and a half hours, because I also wanted to respect him. He was like watching a movie, and I could tell he wanted to just watch this movie in peace. So I was not going to say anything, but I said [to myself] at the end of the flight, I am going to say something. So it took me three and a half hours to come up with something to say. And as I'm getting my bag down, I was like, 'Thank you for everything you do on Sundays to just put your body and yourself on the line for us and for our entertainment.'"

Awwwkward.

Gardner, famous in her own right as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and as a prominent actress in many films and shows, did not introduce herself to Allen.

Then Gardner also said her boyfriend at the time ordered a Diet Coke later that night at dinner because she was so excited that Allen had ordered a Coke on the plane.

RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with Josh Allen after Rams loss

Josh Allen
Dec 8, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts following the loss against the Los Angeles Rams. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One, it was a Coke, she reminded him. And two, "I was like, I don't have a crush on him!"

After that story, we'd beg to disagree. In any case, it's hilarious.

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

