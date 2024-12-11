Bills-hating Chiefs celebrity fan falls hard for Josh Allen's charm on plane
Imagine sitting next to your rival team's star quarterback.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills might be the biggest obstacle to an unprecedented Kansas City Chiefs three-peat.
One celebrity KC fan wants to hate Hailee Steinfeld's fiancé, but after sitting next to him on a long flight, she's now in awe of him.
"Their quarterback is so good, it makes me so mad."
Yes, as host Amanda Hirsch correctly guesses on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, die-hard Chiefs fan Heidi Gardner is talking about Josh Allen.
"I'm always just saying he's being annoying because he's being good. Last summer he was next to me on a flight, and I was so star struck... he's supposed to be my enemy. I took the entire three and a half hours, because I also wanted to respect him. He was like watching a movie, and I could tell he wanted to just watch this movie in peace. So I was not going to say anything, but I said [to myself] at the end of the flight, I am going to say something. So it took me three and a half hours to come up with something to say. And as I'm getting my bag down, I was like, 'Thank you for everything you do on Sundays to just put your body and yourself on the line for us and for our entertainment.'"
Awwwkward.
Gardner, famous in her own right as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," and as a prominent actress in many films and shows, did not introduce herself to Allen.
Then Gardner also said her boyfriend at the time ordered a Diet Coke later that night at dinner because she was so excited that Allen had ordered a Coke on the plane.
One, it was a Coke, she reminded him. And two, "I was like, I don't have a crush on him!"
After that story, we'd beg to disagree. In any case, it's hilarious.
