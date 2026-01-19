Bills heiress Jessica Pegula shares anger over controversial call at Australian Open

Buffalo Bills fans are still brooding over their team's overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on January 17. And they have a clear reason to be upset.

In the overtime period, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen made a deep throw to receiver Brandin Cooks. He and Broncos defender Ja’Quan McMillian were battling for the ball, but Cooks clearly appeared to have caught it and held possession as both men hit the ground.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian reaches in on Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks who has the ball and whose knee is on the ground during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two got tangled up on the ground, and McMillan ultimately emerged with the ball, and the call on the field was an interception.

There was clear controversy at this point, as many viewers believed Cooks had possession when he hit the ground, which should have ruled it a catch and would have essentially sealed the Broncos' win.

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian rips the ball out of Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ arms and the ruling was it was Denver’s ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, the call on the field stood, and it was ruled an interception. The Broncos took the ball down the field and scored a game-winning field goal, thus ending the Bills' season in misery.

One family who surely felt a way about this call was the Pegula family, who owns the Bills' franchise. Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, is one of the world's best women's tennis players and is the WTA's No. 6-ranked player in the world.

Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) hits to Aryna Sabalenka (not pictured) on day twelve of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jessica Pegula sends clear message about controversial Bills call

Pegula made her frustration with the Brandin Cooks call apparent after her January 28 victory over Anastasia Zakharova in the Australian Open.

After the same, she signed a camera on the court and wrote, “That was a catch.” with a sad face.

Regardless of how fans felt about the controversial call, one can't help but feel for Pegula and the rest of the Bills Mafia right now.

Sep 4, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Jessica Pegula of the United States acknowledges the audience after her match against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semifinal of the women’s singles at the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

