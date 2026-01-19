Bills heiress Jessica Pegula shares anger over controversial call at Australian Open
Buffalo Bills fans are still brooding over their team's overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on January 17. And they have a clear reason to be upset.
In the overtime period, Bills star quarterback Josh Allen made a deep throw to receiver Brandin Cooks. He and Broncos defender Ja’Quan McMillian were battling for the ball, but Cooks clearly appeared to have caught it and held possession as both men hit the ground.
The two got tangled up on the ground, and McMillan ultimately emerged with the ball, and the call on the field was an interception.
There was clear controversy at this point, as many viewers believed Cooks had possession when he hit the ground, which should have ruled it a catch and would have essentially sealed the Broncos' win.
Ultimately, the call on the field stood, and it was ruled an interception. The Broncos took the ball down the field and scored a game-winning field goal, thus ending the Bills' season in misery.
One family who surely felt a way about this call was the Pegula family, who owns the Bills' franchise. Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, is one of the world's best women's tennis players and is the WTA's No. 6-ranked player in the world.
Jessica Pegula sends clear message about controversial Bills call
Pegula made her frustration with the Brandin Cooks call apparent after her January 28 victory over Anastasia Zakharova in the Australian Open.
After the same, she signed a camera on the court and wrote, “That was a catch.” with a sad face.
Regardless of how fans felt about the controversial call, one can't help but feel for Pegula and the rest of the Bills Mafia right now.
