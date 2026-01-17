Josh Allen's mom Lavonne turns heads in Bills furry-blue fit at Broncos game

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills face the Denver Broncos in hostile Mile High Stadium on Saturday. His mom totally upstaged him before the game with her head-turning Bills fit.

The 29-year-old reigning MVP quarterback is trying to bring Buffalo home its first Super Bowl championship this season after falling a game short of making it to the big dance last season while losing the AFC Championship to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allen walked off the field in defeat last January in Kansas City. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He will have a full family of Bills fans rooting him on in Denver.

His two sisters Nicala Madden and Makenna Allen posed together on the trip flexing their private jet, and then each had their own fire Bills fits on.

Here’s younger sister Makenna:

Makenna Allen (right) | Makenna Allen/Instagram

And older sis Nicala:

Nicala (left) | Nicala Madden/Instagram

But it was mom, Lavonne Allen, who stole the show with her game-day look posing with her daughters in her Bills scarf and flashy full-length blue coat.

Nicala, Lavonne, Makenna | Makenna Allen/Instagram

She hopes it’s the winning look for her son.

Will Hailee Steinfeld be joining them?

Last week, the actress and wife of Josh missed his win at the Jacksonville Jaguars for a selfish reason.

“The Queen of Buffalo” doesn’t travel often to road games with her busy schedule, but Bills Mafia would love to see her in Denver — a team she used to root for and has had old photos of her as a Broncos fan resurface this week (see above related link).

Make no mistake, she’s no doubt be all for her hubby and the Bills this Saturday.

@haileesteinfeld/Instagram

