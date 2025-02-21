Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to ‘Game of Thrones’ queen with striking blonde hair
Hailee Steinfeld is crushing all kinds of looks lately, but her stunning long blonde hair one certainly turned heads and looked just like Daenerys Targaryen‘s character in the HBO megahit Game of Thrones.
Steinfeld, 28, is of course an actress herself in hits like True Grit, Pitch Perfect 2, The Edge of Seventeen, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Hawkeye. She’s also starring in the upcoming vampire movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan where the trailer showed off some very steamy scenes.
Not to mention, she’s also the fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback and NFL MVP Josh Allen and a business woman. Steinfeld recently just launched her newest venture with her own cocktail brand, “Angel Margaritas,” and went to the launch party in a stunning miniskirt.
Besides all that, Steinfeld just did an incredible photoshoot for the cover article of Who What Wear and showcased some sizzling looks and fits, including one with long blonde hair while going topless. Fans took notice how much she looks just like the “Mother of Dragons” Daenerys Targaryen from GOT.
Wow, a little longer hair, but crazy similar. Daenerys’ role is played by Emilia Clarke, who like Steinfeld is a natural brunette.
Steinfeld is already a “Queen” in Buffalo, but she’d definitely look good sitting on The Iron Throne.
