Bills MVP Josh Allen's bachelor party with Tiger Woods and TGL
Football season over, wedding season on. Or, in the case of Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, bachelor party season.
Allen and some NFL pals, including his brother, Jason, Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings and Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, roared into Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to watch Tiger Woods' Jupiter team take on the Atlanta Drive GC in a TGL matchup on ESPN on Tuesday.
Atlanta Drive golfer Billy Horschel and former FedEx Cup champion, took the brunt of the Allen and the boys' light-hearted heckling, “They were booing me at the very beginning,” Horschel told reporters after the tourney, “I think we brought them around as we played. … Josh Allen and his boys are great all night. They were awesome. They were funny and, listen, they’re having a blast out here. That’s what it’s all about.”
RELATED: NFL MVP Josh Allen announces plans to battle rival QBs this summer in Lake Tahoe
After the match, the last of the TGL season, Allen joined a reporter from ESPN and filled him in on his off-season plans, “Honestly, doing…listen, doing whatever my fiancée wants to do right now. I’m a smart man. I get it. She was in Buffalo this last past season. Whatever I can do to help out I’m going to do.”
It appears Allen knows how to make smart decisions on the field and off. May that cool-headed approach carry into the season as he looks to lead the Bills to their first Super Bowl in decades.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —