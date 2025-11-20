Blake Snell disses Vlad Guerrero Jr. in clip Dodgers pitcher didn't want to get out
Blake Snell has been enjoying his first World Series championship touring the trophy all over the place. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher may want one fastball of the mouth back, though: He had a hilarious diss of Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. while on a live stream he instantly regretted.
The two-time Cy Young award winner Snell was brought over on a 5-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers from the San Diego Padres. He was electric for most of the postseason until he lost Game 1 and Game 5 of the World Series. He did enter into Game 7 and give them 1.1 meaningful innings of scoreless ball. If not for Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s heroics on the mound, however, Snell might be suffering the wrath of Dodgers fans right now.
Instead, he got to enjoy his first parade where his wife Haeley Snell stole the show with her custom jeans. Then he was on talk shows, at a Los Angeles Lakers game where Luka Doncic towered over him, followed by a Los Angeles Kings and a Los Angeles Rams game.
After all the fun, Snell was on a Reddit live stream where a fan trolled him about Guerrero Jr. dominating in the World Series, to which Snell immediately responded, “He in Cancun,” he remarked. “Go pick him up and then come over this way and tell me that.” Burn. Guerrero Jr. was in Cancun with his family immediately after the World Series, posting a video on his private jet on the way there.
Snell would then regret it some, “Don’t clip it… Let me live my life, please! He had a great series.”
Vladdy made a lot of pitchers his daddy, but truth be told Snell wasn’t one of them. Guerrero Jr. was actually just 2-9 with a home run and three walks vs. Snell for the record. He hit over .400 for all the playoffs.
The 32-year-old Snell deserves to enjoy his offseason. That was hilarious, though.
