Vlad Jr.’s wife Nathalie has heartfelt post for Blue Jays star day after Game 7 loss
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays came as close to winning a World Series as possible. While it will sting for a long time after the Game 7 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, he and the team have a lot of the proud of. His wife Nathalie Guerrero certainly is in a heartfelt message she sent her husband the day after.
The All-Star first baseman Guerrero Jr. was an absolute beast all playoffs, hitting over .400 and belting eight home runs. He led off the bottom of the 11th with a clutch double but never reached home plate and the team lost an epic winner-take-all game at home, 5-4.
RELATED: Shohei Othani’s wife Mamiko noticeably absent in Dodgers WAGs celebration photo
Afterward, Vlad was the last one standing in the Blue Jays dugout in a gut-wrenching moment.
RELATED: Yoshinobu Yamamoto has heartwarming moment with family after Game 7 heroics
His wife was a hit all playoffs as well with her fashion choices, including her bold fit for Game 7 that backfired.
Nathalie posted the following message to Vlad after the loss that has been translated to English:
“Just thank you my God, thank you my God, thank you for allowing us to get here, for all the good and bad that happened. We finish this season in health, and with new teachings. proud of you my love, how you enjoy yourself and give yourself in body and soul in everything you do. To me, you will always be the best. 🥰 Until next year with more faith 🙏🏼💙💙 Grateful and in accordance with God’s will. Proud of my team 💙.”
Here’s the post:
He may not have gotten the win he wanted, but the 26-year-old Vlad will have more opportunities. He also won at home with his family.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
For real?: Aaron Rodgers’ secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with details murky
E-strange: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar shows ex-husband Deion love in cooking fit
Finale: Penn State’s James Franklin shares emotional hug with daughters in last game
NYC queen: Jaxson Dart’s mom steals spotlight again in Giants fit after shocking win
MVP look: Ohtani’s wife Mamiko has rare big smile with Dodgers WAGs before NLCS