Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown shows off insane dunk out of a pool (PHOTOS)
Jaylen Brown is coming off winning the Finals MVP for the Boston Celtics, and was snubbed for a spot on the USA Basketball team, who instead chose Brown’s teammate Derrick White. By the looks of it, the All-Star is training harder than ever to try to take his game to the next level and get a repeat title.
While his other star teammate Jayson Tatum has had a rough summer, Brown has been showing off some really unique workouts.
RELATED: Jayson Tatum roasted over new Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo
RELATED: Angel Reese debuts Reebok’s first basketball shoe in over a decade (PHOTO)
Now he’s back with another workout in the pool. This time he’s jumping and dunking out of the water! Just look at these crazy images you must see to believe:
That’s some serious hops even without being surrounded by water. The rest of the NBA better lookout for an angry Tatum and the Aquaman Brown duo.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)