Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown shows off insane dunk out of a pool (PHOTOS)

The NBA Finals MVP ups his water workout game, showing off some serious hops that you have to see to believe.

Matt Ryan

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts to the crowd during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts to the crowd during the fourth quarter during game three of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

Jaylen Brown is coming off winning the Finals MVP for the Boston Celtics, and was snubbed for a spot on the USA Basketball team, who instead chose Brown’s teammate Derrick White. By the looks of it, the All-Star is training harder than ever to try to take his game to the next level and get a repeat title.

While his other star teammate Jayson Tatum has had a rough summer, Brown has been showing off some really unique workouts. 

Now he’s back with another workout in the pool. This time he’s jumping and dunking out of the water! Just look at these crazy images you must see to believe:

That’s some serious hops even without being surrounded by water. The rest of the NBA better lookout for an angry Tatum and the Aquaman Brown duo.

