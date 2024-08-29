Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum video has fans making all kinds of jokes
Jayson Tatum’s summer started out with a bang, winning his first NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. Since then, it’s been a bumpy ride.
Tatum did manage to win a gold medal with Team USA, but his benching was a big storyline throughout. He even had his mom demanding answers in the press.
The Celtics power forward then got a new Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo that fans roasted him over.
Now the 26-year-old is in China for a Jordan Brand event.
Tatum stepped onto the court with New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson as his teammate and played vs. some fans in China. Check out some of the action:
All good and fun, right? Well, based on this other clip things didn’t go as planned for Tatum (at least not on this sequence):
Of course, fans had all kinds of jokes about the video:
The roasting goes on and on. But don’t knock Angel Reese, she’s doing her thing on and off the court.
Tatum did have a spectacular past season averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. He’ll be just fine when the season starts — hopefully.
