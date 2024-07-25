11-Year NBA Veteran Claims Conspiracy Behind Jaylen Brown Team USA Snub
There are many controversial choices when it comes to the roster selection of Team USA Basketball that remain a mystery. For example, why is Kevin Durant allowed to play, but Kawhi Leonard isn't? However, no choice is more confusing than the decision to replace Kawhi Leonard with Derrick White instead of Jaylen Brown.
One former 3x NBA All-Star believes there's a conspiracy against both Jaylen Brown for not being a part of Nike, and also the Boston Celtics.
During an episode of The Gil's Arena show, former Memphis Grizzlies guard Gilbert Arenas revealed his conspiracy thoughts behind Jaylen Brown getting snubbed from Team USA.
"They're going to get gold, there's nothing to regret there," Arenas said. "It just seems like everyone is trying so hard to break these motherf***ing Celtics. From the Eastern Conference Finals to the Eastern Conference Semifinals it seemed like they were trying to put these two against each other. Now, you got Jalen Brown being snubbed for a teammate. You could have picked somebody else... They trying to prove a point."
Arenas and the rest of the crew also agreed that Brown's snub was also very clearly because of Brown's poor relationship with Nike; something Jaylen Brown and Kawhi Leonard both have in common is a poor relationship with Nike. With that in mind, it doesn't seem like a coincidence that those two seem to be the only ostracized All-Stars from the program.
While there may not be a conspiracy against the Boston Celtics when it comes to Team USA Basketball like Gilbert Arenas said, there's definitely something there with the Nike relationship. Hopefully, a very clear and concise explanation can be made for the multiple controversial snubs.
