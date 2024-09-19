Simone Biles’ dramatic new tattoos: on neck, Jonathan Owens homage
Simone Biles looks like she’s having a blast on her Olympics celebration tour, “Gold Over America Tour”.
Biles hit the road for a 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off this week in California. Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera will all put their talents on display after an incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games.
Biles posted pictures of the epic pilot-inspired leotards for the first show, and just revealed two new tattoos she picked up while in the Phoenix, Arizona stop. The seven-time gold medalist went to Syzygy Precision Tattooing, where she got “MADE IN HEAVEN” on the neck, and then a “J” on her ring finger presumably standing for her husband Jonathan Owens.
The ink isn’t the gymnast’s first either. Biles has seven other tattoos we know about, and she’s posted several pictures over the years.
While Biles is on tour, hubby Owens is busy with the Chicago Bears season, scoring touchdowns and making his wife almost have a heart attack while doing so. Meanwhile at the couple’s home in Texas, their gorgeous $3 million mansion is finally complete.
In addition to the new build, Biles has been spoiling herself since winning three gold medals at the Paris Olympics back in August. She revealed that she purchased a new White Mercedes G-Wagon priced at $150,000.
New gold medals, new home, new car, new ink. Biles has clearly won the summer.
