Brandon Aiyuk Sparks Concern After Former 49ers Star’s Ice Cream Melt Video
Brandon Aiyuk hasn’t played an NFL game since October 20, 2024, when he tore is ACL and MCL for the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. While the team has moved on from him after his odd behavior distancing himself from the organization, fans are concerned over his mental health after his latest live stream video.
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed during the season that that the franchise had voided the $27 million in guaranteed money last July that Aiyuk was set to earn in 2026 just over a year after the receiver had signed his new 4-year, $120 million deal that offseason.
Shanahan then said Aiyuk was no where to be found:
“We haven't seen him in forever," Shanahan said. "So that's the decision they make. It's pretty simple for me. I haven't seen him in a month. Same with our team. It hasn't been an issue with our team at all. We've kind of been plugging away and no big deal. It's just something we've been used to for awhile.”
In January, 49ers GM John Lynch said about the “unfortunate” situation that "It's safe to say he's played his last snap with the Niners.”
This came after a series of Aiyuk posts that raised eyebrows like this “We gone!” on his brand page.
Then there was this concerning video of him speeding over 100 mph past Levi’s Stadium where the team plays.
His bizarre ice cream live stream
It was his latest live stream, though, that’s the most concerning where he just let ice cream in a cone melt for nine minutes all over him.
Hopefully Aiyuk is ok and plays football again somewhere in the NFL. He was one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in the league where in 2023 he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
But his mental health is concerning at the moment.
Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.