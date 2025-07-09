Breanna Stewart gets edgy with suit and shorts combo in anniversary photos with wife
She's not just killing it on the court! Two days before beating the Las Vegas Aces 87-78, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart stayed slaying when celebrating her four-year anniversary with wife Marta Xargay.
"Love is you and it has been, every day for 4 years. Happy Anniversary 💐," Stewart, 34, captioned her Sunday, July 6 Instagram post, which featured multiple photos of her and Xargay — a former basketball player herself — grinning from ear-to-ear in their stylish fits.
Stewart, for her part, put her own twist on a classic take, pairing a dove gray suit jacket — complete with a white button-down and loose-fitting black tie — with a pair of matching, knee-length shorts in the same style. She added additional edge to the fit by rocking black, platform Mary-Janes and black socks. The six-time WNBA Champion finished the look by donning dark sunnies, her raven hair tied tight into a topknot.
While Stewart slayed in a neutral pallette, Xargay opted for a brighter hue, choosing an orange crush pantsuit that perfectly matched the leaves in the background of their photos.
The retired Spanish basketball player embraced her wife in a similar silhouette, choosing a relaxed fit instead of a more tailored option. Like Stewart, Xargay also wore sunglasses as the pair — who share two children — looked at each other lovingly in the pictures.
Stewart is clearly enjoying her time off between games, but she's ready to once again get on the court this weekend, as the New York Liberty face off against the Atlanta Dream at their home court at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
