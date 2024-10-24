Megan Thee Stallion, WNBA's NY Liberty break out epic TikTok dance
The New York Liberty are enjoying the life of being WNBA champions. The Liberty have been going on their celebratory tour which led them to an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and a meeting with rap star Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion was also a guest on the show, after appearing at the 2024 Golden Heart Awards in New York City earlier this week, and she linked up with the champions backstage.
As is the case these days, Meg and the Liberty broke out a popular TikTok trend which is a dance to her song "Mamushi" featuring Yuki Chiba.
MORE: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion on stage at Lollapalooza
She led the dance with Liberty players Jonquel Jones, who was the WNBA Finals MVP, Nyara Sabally, Kayla Thornton, Kennedy Burke, and Jaylyn Sherrod.
Megan Thee Stallion also shared drinks with the Liberty backstage, got a custom jersey, and posed with the WNBA championship trophy.
The life of a champion is sweet.
The Liberty edged out the Minnesota Lynx in the do-or-die Game 7, 67-62, in an instant classic overtime thriller.
Their celebration will continue on Thursday, October 24, with the championship parade.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
Hooray!: Livvy Dunne brimming with excitement after MLB star proposes in Italy
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension