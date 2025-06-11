Vanessa Bryant steps out in eye-catching red fit at WNBA game in NYC with daughters
Vanessa Bryant and her three girls were in the house for the New York Liberty game in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday night in her first public appearance since she dispelled rumors of a pregnancy. She did so in style.
The widow of Kobe Bryant has been spending a lot of time with family lately like their Los Angeles Dodgers outing where they snapped an adorable photo with all three girls: Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5. She also went cowgirl twins with Natalia for a Beyoncé concert.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant shows off sick custom Kobe Dodgers jersey gifts for her, daughters
Then there was Natalia’s big University of Southern California graduation last month where she planted the biggest mom kiss on her daughter, who wore a beautiful white dress and gave dad the ultimate “Mamba” tribute on her stole. Not to mention, Jeanie Buss had an amazing gesture for Natalia that mom captured.
The 43-year-old Vanessa continues to impress with her fit game like her full all-black cowboy look she shared, and rocked her red coat with matching shoes and bandana with jeans while courtside with her three daughters at the Liberty vs. Chicago Sky game.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks leather skirt in preppy-fit perfection
The family is good friends with Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu dating back to Kobe and Gigi being involved with her when she was with the Oregon Ducks. They even saw her win gold at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
Vanessa continues to amaze as a mother and with her looks. Tuesday night while courtside was another winning night for Kobe’s wife who ditched the LA loyalty on this night.
