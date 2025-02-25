Brittany Mahomes beams as Patrick gets long standing ovation at Texas Tech game
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes hit their first sporting event together since the Kansas City Chiefs loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. This time, Patrick just got to watch as he cheered on his alma mater Texas Tech Red Raiders in basketball while rocking a fire jacket and shoes to match his wife’s stunning red fit.
It’s been a rough February for Patrick, having failed to three-peat in shocking fashion on the biggest stage, and then coming home only to have his maternal grandfather Randy pass away at the age of 78.
The couple, who just had their third child, Golden Raye, on January 12 also just celebrated daughter Sterling’s 4th birthday with an epic party and next-level birthday cake despite a fail where both Sterling and son Bronze, 2, had a total meltdown.
Both Mahomes parents traveled to Lubbock, Texas, to watch the No. 10 Red Raiders take on the No. 4 Houston Cougars on Monday night where Patrick wore a sick black Texas Tech jacket and some red shoes, while Brittany rocked the red coat and black pants. Patrick wrote, “Back home ⏰,” where he got a long standing ovation from the crowd (scroll through).
Here’s Brittany’s fit for another look.
Patrick was the 10th overall pick to the Chiefs out of Texas Tech in 2017. While in college, all he did was throw for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns.
Both Brittany and Patrick are from Texas and met in high school before finally tying the knot in 2022. He looks like he’s clearly enjoying his night back and so is the crowd.
